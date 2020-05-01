Ravens sign Jeff Hector, Bronson Rechsteiner

Getty Images

The Ravens announced Friday they signed two more rookie free agents.

Redlands cornerback Jeff Hector and Kennesaw State fullback Bronson Rechsteiner are the latest additions to the team’s roster.

Rechsteiner’s father is Rick Steiner, who, along with his brother Scott, comprised the Steiner Brothers tag team. The Steiners starred in WWE and WCW.

Rechsteiner began his career as a linebacker and made 13 tackles as a true freshman. He converted to running back as a sophomore.

Rechsteiner had 244 carries for 1,496 yards and nine touchdowns in his career, while adding 12 receptions for 189 yards. He earned second-team All-Big South honors last season.

Hector appeared in 20 career games, with 11 starts, in two seasons at Redlands. He made 47 tackles, a tackle for loss, two sacks, eight interceptions and 14 pass breakups.

He began his college career at Los Angeles Southwest College.