Dolphins trading Charles Harris to Falcons

Getty Images

The Dolphins are jettisoning another former first-round defensive end, this time it’s one of their own.

According to Jason Butt of TheAthletic.com, the Falcons are trading an undisclosed draft pick for Dolphins pass-rusher Charles Harris. PFT has confirmed the deal.

Harris, their 2017 first-rounder, had 3.5 sacks in his first three seasons with the Dolphins.

The Dolphins released 2019 sack leader Taco Charlton yesterday. He had five sacks for them last year after being claimed off waivers from the Cowboys.

They signed Emmanuel Ogbah and Shaq Lawson in free agency, and clearly wanted a new look.

The Falcons signed Dante Fowler Jr. in free agency, but still needed to add to their pass-rush group.

UPDATE 8:58 a.m. ET: According to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com, the pick going back to Miami is a 2021 seventh-rounder.