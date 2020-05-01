Rick Spielman talks Vikings’ draft, Stefon Diggs trade

Posted by Mike Florio on May 1, 2020, 10:43 AM EDT
Getty Images

Our post-draft series of G.M. and coach interviews continued on Thursday, and one of the videoconference conversations connected West Virginia to Minnesota.

Vikings G.M. Rick Spielman gave #PFTPM 20 minutes or so to discuss the team’s 15-pick draft, along with the trade that sent receiver Stefon Diggs to Buffalo, and that in turn gave the Vikings some of those various selections.

Specific topics include the basis for the decision to make receiver Justin Jefferson the team’s first of two first-round picks, the decision to reward Dalvin Cook (eventually) with a second contract, the changes to the defense, whether the door is open for an Everson Griffen return, the challenges of getting young players ready this year, the plan for taking the team to the next level, and much more.

Check out the interview in the attached video, and stay tuned for more chats from the PFT barn with the NFL’s key decision-makers.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Rick Spielman talks Vikings’ draft, Stefon Diggs trade

  1. I thought the Vikings had a good draft. They just don’t have a winner at the QB position. Unless you’re trying to get a top QB, you’re really not trying to win.

  2. charliecharger says:
    May 1, 2020 at 10:46 am
    I thought the Vikings had a good draft. They just don’t have a winner at the QB position. Unless you’re trying to get a top QB, you’re really not trying to win

    @@@@@@@222

    And what QB should they get? Mahomes, Jackson……

  3. The Vikings are not concerned with Cousins. He’s doing everything asked of him. Their concerns are getting rookies to pick up where six veteran starters and several key first-in subs have left off.

  4. It is insane that the team extended Cousins with a ridiculous contract while simultaneously rebuilding. A guy who isn’t a catalyst or primary reason for victories. With Zimmer and Spielman on the last year of their contracts in what will certainly be a down year, ownership should have prevented that extension and let the next coaching staff make it.

  5. So charliecharger says:
    May 1, 2020 at 10:46 am
    I thought the Vikings had a good draft. They just don’t have a winner at the QB position. Unless you’re trying to get a top QB, you’re really not trying to win.
    ———————————————————————-
    I am sure being a Packers fan that you want everyone to agree with you; however, my quetion to you is, after 27 straight years of HoF quarterbacks, why do you only have 2 Super Bowl trophies in all that time?

  6. For those in this thread criticizing the Vikings decision to extend Cousins, it’s unclear to me what you think the Vikings should have done. I’ve been scanning the internet for news of Seattle or KC wanting to trade Russel Wilson or Patrick Mahomes but I haven’t seen anything about that yet.

    It’s a qb driven league and you get the best one you can. The Vikings aren’t my primary team so I didn’t watch all of their games, but from what I saw Cousins played very well. I don’t think it’s a secret he’s not on the level of Wilson or Mahomes or Watson. But they added some awfully nice pieces to that team in the draft. If Cousins has a weakness it’s that he’s poor under pressure. They wisely invested in the o-line in this draft.

    Teams go through mini-rebuilds and the well run organizations do it quickly and efficiently. So far, it looks like that’s what is being done. My guess is that the Vikings will be good this coming season and ready to make a run the season after that if they have another effective draft.

    And it could always be worse. After all, your team could have invested all of its picks into career backups like a certain other team in your division.

  7. What “basis” does there need to be to pick Justin Jefferson? Every team in the league needs a receiver like him. He’s an all-around righteous wideout who has great size, is faster than Lamb, runs great routes, has great hands, has absolutely mastered the slot position but can also play the others, and produced at a sky-high level at LSU against the nation’s best defenses.

    There’s your “basis.”

  8. Hard to take someone serious when they’re throwing rocks about 27 years and only 2 SBs and not point out the fact their team has exactly 0 SB wins over 2x the length of time.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.