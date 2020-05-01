Seahawks expect Chris Carson to be ready for season, not sure on Rashaad Penny

Getty Images

The Seahawks turned to Marshawn Lynch late last season because of a slew of injuries to their running backs and General Manager John Schneider offered an update on two of them on Thursday.

The news about Chris Carson was more positive than the news about Rashaad Penny. Carson fractured his hip in a Week 16 loss to the Cardinals and Schneider said that the team expects him to be ready in time for the start of next season.

Penny tore his ACL a couple of weeks before Carson was injured and Schneider said, via the Seattle Times, he was “doing great” in his recovery. He added that because of the timing of the injury “it’s going to be really hard for him to make it” on the 53-man roster for Week One. That suggests a stint on the physically unable to perform list, although that outlook could change in the coming months.

The Seahawks took DeeJay Dallas in the fourth round and also have Travis Homer back from last season.