Seahawks sign five undrafted free agents

Getty Images

The Seahawks announced the signings of five undrafted free agents.

Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon was on the list a day after General Manager John Schneider confirmed his signing.

The Seahawks also signed University of Washington receiver Aaron Fuller, Mississippi State tackle Tommy Champion, Albany defensive end Eli Mencer and Texas A&M cornerback Debione Renfro.

Fuller was Washington’s leading receiver the past two seasons, catching a combined 117 passes for 1,576 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also returned punts at Washington, including an 89-yard touchdown last season against BYU.

Champion, a six-game starter as a senior, has started games at left guard and right tackle.

Mencer earned FCS second-team All-America honors as a senior after a school-record 14.5 sacks. He also had a team-high 24 tackles for loss and led all FCS players with five forced fumbles.

Renfro played in 37 games for the Aggies, totaling 124 tackles and 14 passes defensed over three seasons. He started six of 11 games last season.