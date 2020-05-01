Sean McDermott: Biggest thing we’re missing is passing game development

Getty Images

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that the team’s motto this offseason is “find a way” because he doesn’t want the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic to provide an excuse for the team to stop getting better in the coming months.

That doesn’t mean that there won’t be obstacles they can’t overcome, however. McDermott identified one of them during a conference call with reporters on Thursday.

“We usually spend about 70 percent of our spring trying to shape our passing game,” McDermott said, via the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle. “There’s no pads on so not a lot of sense spending a whole lot of time on the run game in spring ball. In training camp it flips a little bit, starts to even out, maybe 60-40, 50-50, because you have pads on and you can work the 9-on-7 drills. That’s the biggest thing we’re missing, time on task in developing the passing game.”

Part of the development of the passing game this year would have been integrating wide receiver Stefon Diggs into the offense after acquiring him in a trade with the Vikings. McDermott admitted that he’s “concerned” about how Diggs and quarterback Josh Allen will mesh, but referred back to the team’s motto about how they’ll move forward.