Titans decline Corey Davis option

Getty Images

The fifth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft will not have his fifth-year option picked up.

The Titans are declining wide receiver Corey Davis‘s fifth-year option, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

That’s not a big surprise after Davis took a step backward in 2019, catching 43 passes for 601 yards and two touchdowns, all declines from his 2018 season.

Also helping the Titans decide that Davis is expendable was that 2019 second-round pick A.J. Brown had an excellent rookie year, catching 52 passes for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns.

Davis is now slated to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021.