The Titans are batting .500 on fifth-year options.

According to Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com, the Titans will pick up the option year of cornerback Adoree' Jackson‘s rookie deal.

The team isn’t picking up the option on fellow 2017 first-rounder Corey Davis, but Jackson’s been a more effective player (being cheaper doesn’t hurt either).

He’s started 39 games the last three years, and will be counted on more heavily if they don’t bring back free agent Logan Ryan.