Titans sign Ibraheim Campbell

Safety Ibraheim Campbell closed out the week by finding a team for the coming season.

The Titans announced Campbell’s signing on Friday afternoon. The Titans signed two other veteran free agents — guard Zac Kerin and running back Senorise Perry — this week.

Campbell spent all of last season and part of the 2018 season with the Packers. Campbell was a 2015 third-round pick by the Browns and he has also had short stints with the Jets, Cowboys and Texans since leaving Cleveland with an injury settlement in November 2017.

Campbell had 14 tackles and a forced fumble in the 2019 regular season and added two more tackles in the postseason. He has 115 tackles and two forced fumbles in 53 career games.