Video shows cop pulling gun on Bashaud Breeland

Witness video of Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland‘s Tuesday arrest shows an officer pull a gun on Breeland after he refused to allow himself to be handcuffed, and got back into his car despite the officer’s orders.

The video obtained by TMZ.com from a bystander included the voices of people encouraging Breeland to comply with orders, especially after the York County Sheriff’s Office deputy threatened to tase him, and those pleas became more urgent when the officer pulled his gun.

The police report referred to Breeland pushing the officer, and that wasn’t apparent in the video clip shown, though he clearly wasn’t allowing the officer to put his hands behind his back.

“Put your hands behind your back or you will get tased,” the officer said. “Turn around and face away from me! You’ll get tased!”

When Breeland slipped out of his grasp and got back in his car, the cop put the gun in Breeland’s facae and shouted: “Let me see your hands! . . . I’m not playing!”

After he had a gun pulled on him, Breeland got out of the car and sat on the ground.

He was charged with resisting arrest; transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken; open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle; possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams of hash; and driving without a license.

Breeland is also reportedly facing a suspension for a previous violation of the substance abuse policy.