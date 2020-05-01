Will Ferrell drops into Seahawks’ video meeting

Getty Images

Chazz Reinhold was the dean of the Wedding Crashers, so sneaking into a football team’s videoconference was a piece of cake.

The Seahawks players had a surprise visitor in Thursday’s with actor/comedian Will Ferrell dropping in playing the role of new tight end Greg Olsen.

The entire bit was solid, and Ferrell had Olsen’s voice and mannerisms down pretty well.

Via Brad Henderson of ESPN.com, the bit began with Ferrell as Olsen expressing his love for quarterback Russell Wilson, telling him “I mean, I love you. Let’s make a baby.”

He also drew up his own plays (including 90 Go Flywheel Kanye Starburst), and declared he wasn’t really there to block and refused to play special teams.

He did have some advice for long-haired tight end teammate Luke Willson, saying: “Tamp that s— down, OK. That’s not how I handle myself, all right? I don’t know what you do in the offseason up there in Canada, but cut your g–d— hair and let’s play some football.”

.@gregolsen88 looks a little different here… Special guest Will Ferrell crashed today's virtual team meeting. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LQArLdfmbw — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 1, 2020

Ferrell also showed off his abs — which Carroll suggested might need a little work — from his all-yoga workouts, and thanked his new coach for allowing him to sign a team which allowed him to broadcast and play in games simultaneously.

Carroll and Ferrell go back to Carroll’s days at Southern Cal, and it was a great bit for the players, the kind of levity which is probably needed as teams get used to a new way of doing business in the spring.