Will the Patriots make a play for Andy Dalton?

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton is available. Few starting jobs are. For one team, however, questions have lingered regarding the guy at the top of the depth chart.

In New England, Jarrett Stidham is the guy. And reports from March indicated that the Patriots weren’t interested in Dalton. But the Bengals hoped at the time to trade Dalton and his $17.5 million salary. Now that Dalton is a free agent, things could change.

Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer reported on Thursday that the Patriots and Jaguars are interested in Dalton. Other reporters who cover the Patriots continue to say that the Patriots aren’t.

With Bill Belichick, no one ever knows what he’s going to do until he does it. Given the praise heaped on Stidham by the likes of Stephon Gilmore, Devin McCourty, and Matthew Slater, it’s hard not to believe that Belichick believes in Stidham. The fact that Belichick didn’t draft a quarterback last weekend reinforces the idea that Stidham will get the first crack at replacing Tom Brady. Which means that the Patriots won’t be making a play for Dalton.

If, of course, Belichick has interest in Dalton, it makes sense for Belichick to cultivate a belief that Stidham is the guy, in order to keep Dalton’s demands lower than they’d be if he regarded New England as desperate.

So, like anything and everything else with the Patriots, the only thing to do is wait and see.

34 responses to “Will the Patriots make a play for Andy Dalton?

  3. Cap space or not, it never mattered. Stidham is going to get a real shot at this job, and Belichick wants him to.

  8. Can someone explain to me how the greatest NFL mind to ever grace us with his presence can assemble one of the worst rosters in all of football in 2020 and have virtually ZERO cap room?

    Boy how the mighty have fallen.

  9. Maybe NE should trade for Jordan Love since he is apparently worthy to succeed a legend.

  10. No they won’t. Stidham is well thought of by Bill and the coaching staff by all reports.

    Then there’s the fact the Pats currently have 1.73 million in cap space and it usually takes around 5 million to sign a draft class.

    Then there’s also the fact that in the biggest games of his career the Red BB Gun has wilted away and lost every one of them.

  11. “Can someone explain to me how the greatest NFL mind to ever grace us with his presence can assemble one of the worst rosters in all of football in 2020 and have virtually ZERO cap room?”

    Its very simple actually. He managed the cap better than anyone else in the NFL for 20 years with the aid of Brady pushing payments off into the future and restructuring several times as well as other good players at times restructuring. At some point you have to pay the piper, which is this season.

    The price of that is after 20 years the Pats have a single year in cap hell, and then next year have 110 million in cap space.

    Tell me what franchise wouldn’t take one year limited by the cap for 6 Super Bowl wins and 9 appearances? That’s right, the answer is all of the other 31 teams would happily do so a would their fans.

    And until the games are actually played no one has any idea if the Pats roster is one of the worst in football or not.

  12. touchdowndances says:
    May 1, 2020 at 11:35 am

    Can someone explain to me how the greatest NFL mind to ever grace us with his presence can assemble one of the worst rosters in all of football in 2020 and have virtually ZERO cap room?
    _____________

    He’s been planning this for years. You’ll see the fruits of this evil plan when the first pick of the 2021 draft is announced.

  14. Patriots will fall off the cliff this season. When Hoyer is your best QB, you’re in trouble.

  15. Dalton would be a good fit for the Chargers….at least for the next year of two

  16. andydlev says:

    Cowboys win the Super Bowl with Dalton. Zak is not worth the money.
    ===========================================

    Even Dalton is laughing at that one. He only dreams about having the stats Dak does.

  17. If I’m Andy Dalton, I’m not signing unless a team is willing to pay me a decent amount. Inevitable injuries and ineffectiveness for the current starters will eventually get him the money he’s seeking.

  touchdowndances says:
    May 1, 2020 at 11:35 am
    Can someone explain to me how the greatest NFL mind to ever grace us with his presence can assemble one of the worst rosters in all of football in 2020 and have virtually ZERO cap room?

    Boy how the mighty have fallen.
    ———————————-

    Count the trophies, then babble.

  19. People keep throwing out cap space, and it’s meaningless. Dalton is not gonna cost a lot. Also, if teams want a player that’s not hugely expensive, they can find the money. Pats could trade Thuney or sign him to an extension. They could cut MCannon. They could restructure several other guys. It’s not a problem. I think they will sign Dalton, mainly because it’s his only place to win a starting job. Knowing the Pats, it will be an incentive laden deal, based on Dalton winning the job. Don’t forget, JWinston just signed for 1.1 mil.

  20. imagine the pats tank then get trevor lawrence and 110 mill in cap room…..man people would lose their minds….

  22. edukator44 says:
    May 1, 2020 at 11:16 am
    with what money?
    ————————-
    The money Kraft pays the players under the table

  25. I would be surprised if Bill doesn’t talk to Dalton and his agent.
    If they can work out a salary that will fit into the cap,… I think Dalton plays for the Pats.
    But Bill has to restructure some current deals to free up some cap room. They’ve got about $2 million of cap space remaining after the draft pool is added in.

  26. Dalton hitting FA drops Cam down a notch because compared to Cam, Dalton is Tom Brady in my book. I’m starting to think Cam might be sitting this coming season out.

    But then hey, maybe they’ll ALL be sitting this one out.

  28. Dalton won’t eat much cap space, just look at the contract Jameis Winston just signed for $1.1 million. The question is whether the Patriots would bother. My guess is that they’d have very little interest in Dalton. They’ll roll with Stidham, and if he fails, their backup Hoyer is already well-versed in the system.

  29. Why would they? If Dalton is the starting quarterback they’ll never find out what they have in Stidham. Pats aren’t competing for a super bowl this year with either Stidham or Dalton. May as well let Stidham play. If he sucks they have 100 million in cap space next year and probably a decent spot in the draft.

  30. harrisonhits2 says:
    May 1, 2020 at 11:46 am
    ____________________________________________________________

    hate your team, but everything you say here is 100% correct

  31. Anyone that says the Pats have one of the worst rosters in the NFL is absolutely clueless.

  32. Dalton likely will be in more demand than Cam or what Winston was. I don’t expect him to be unsigned long after he clears waivers. He won’t get nearly like the $17.5M he was going to get but he likely won’t need to settle for a one-year $1M contract like Winston. He may not have many suitors though. However, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Chargers made a run at him to fill the position on the short-term. He still has some value so I don’t think he’ll have to take a bargain basement deal.

  touchdowndances says:
    May 1, 2020 at 11:35 am
    Can someone explain to me how the greatest NFL mind to ever grace us with his presence can assemble one of the worst rosters in all of football in 2020 and have virtually ZERO cap room?

    Boy how the mighty have fallen.

    36 23 Rate This
    —————————
    Brady’s dead cap
    you had to pay the man eventually

  34. They’ll find cap room if they really need it. A Thuney trade or a Gilmore restructure and they’re in good shape,

