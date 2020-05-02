Andy Dalton gets a shot at the open market in 2021

Getty Images

With plenty of interest in his services, quarterback Andy Dalton has opted for a spot on the Cowboys’ depth chart for a season. Given that starter Dak Prescott has never missed a game, Dalton’s best-case scenario will be to serve as an understudy and get himself ready for a crack at the open market next year.

With an unprecedented number of veteran quarterbacks available in 2020, the market next year necessarily will be slimmer. And instead of waiting once again to be released after the draft, Dalton will be free and clear to sign with a new team when free agency opens.

Along the way, he’ll spend a year working with coach Mike McCarthy and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, gaining a fresh perspective on offense and doing nothing to make himself less attractive to teams that may be looking for quarterbacks next year.

Whether it’s the post-Rivers Colts or the post-Foles/Trubisky Bears or the post-Minshew Jaguars or the post-Carr Raiders or the post-Stafford Lions or the post-Brees Saints or the post-Stidham Patriots or the post-Darnold Jets or some other team that due to injury, retirement, and/or ineffectiveness may be looking for a new option at quarterback, Dalton will be available. And as the 2020 season unfolds and the bad teams necessarily emerge, they’ll all know to factor Dalton into their plans.

Dalton doesn’t turn 33 until late October. He has plenty of quality years left. And after one year in Dallas, Dalton could be ready to embark on a new phase of his career that will give him a chance to replicate the success he had during his first five years with Cincinnati.