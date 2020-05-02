Andy Dalton: No trade because teams knew Bengals would release me

Posted by Josh Alper on May 2, 2020, 9:05 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Bengals released quarterback Andy Dalton on Thursday in a move that came after the team made an effort to trade their longtime starter.

The Bears were thought to be a potential landing spot, but they dealt for Nick Foles instead and Dalton was left with no other trade options as teams knew the Bengals would be taking Joe Burrow with the first overall pick.

“There were several different factors,” Dalton said, via the team’s website. “This year there were a good amount of quarterbacks that were available. I think it would have worked out differently if I had been a free agent when the new league year started. I was still under contact and that hurt me. I’m sure teams knew they were going to take a quarterback No. 1 and they would release me and there was no reason to rush into anything.”

Dalton said he was willing to talk about staying in Cincinnati, but had to “know one way or the other” what the plans were now that Burrow is officially with the team. The plans didn’t involve keeping Dalton and his $17.5 million salary, so he’s now a free agent ready to check out any options that might be available while remaining positive that everything is “going to work out” in the end.

Permalink 23 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

23 responses to “Andy Dalton: No trade because teams knew Bengals would release me

  1. Bengals did him dirty. If they knew they were going to draft Burrow from the start (like the rest of us already knew), why didnt they release him early enough so he could get picked up in the initial surge of job opportunities.Not a very classy move for a guy that was your starter for what? 9 years?

  3. Andy, the plans are for Joe to become the starting quarterback. What what else do you want to know? Do you want to stay as the backup? Does it makes sense to start Andy Dalton the first four to eight games?
    I don’t worry too much about Andy I think he’s made enough money that he won’t starve.

  5. there seems to be a surplus of ‘decent quarterbacks’ -i didn’t say great- at this time.

    Unlike just 3 years ago when terrible quarterbacks were getting ridiculous money.

    I did not see that coming.

  6. If somebody actually wanted you then they would have given the Bungals something, Andy.

    Your ego is messing with you.

  7. Obvious situation still seems to be Patriots if hes hoping for a chance to start but without double checking offseason signings if hes looking for a backup job Denver, Rams, Giants, Jets and Redskins all seem good landing spot that he could see some playing time with for 1 reason or the other.

  9. He could be a great backup in SF… but would have to be willing to take backup pay…

  11. 17 million dollars a year for a starting QB is not that much considering he is also going into the final year of that contract. Are there many starting QB’s not on their rookie contract getting paid less?

  12. It could be that there is a decision point for him between maximizing his value and being a starter. Maximizing his value may be as a backup with a guaranteed multi-year contract. To be a starter, he may need to accept a smaller one year prove it contract to compete for the starting job somewhere.

  13. frk49rs says:

    May 2, 2020 at 9:19 am

    He could be a great backup in SF… but would have to be willing to take backup pay…

    ——–
    Except the 49ers already have a capable backup on a cheap deal with starting experience in Nick Mullens and has a 3rd stringer with experience in Beathard so to pay Dalton backup money would be an increase over Mullens salary and a waste of cap space.

  14. I would like to see Andy Dalton with the patriots, I know one thing it would have the rest of that division SHOOK. We keep forgetting the Patroits finish the season with the number One defense, I know couple pieces left but nothing will change much there.

  15. Didn’t Andy get the memo? Like Carson Palmer you are just supposed to retire…

    Dalton saw this situation first hand when he was drafted, why did he think anything would be different? There is a history of dealing with players in Cinny.

  16. He has made a ton a money, trust me things will “work out”. How about some perspective given the world we currently live in.

  17. Andy Dalton doesn’t have to work another day in his life. He held down a starting NFL QB job for a decade. That’s a heck of a career. If he stays in shape and wants to keep playing, there will always be a job for him after things settle down with this virus (hopefully). I have no problem with the way the Bengals handled him. They were listening to trade offers for the #1 pick all the way up until the clock started. If any player is heavily sought after, they’re not hard to find.

  18. Why would the team have released him early and not tried to get anything for him? MMQB would have been “they are stupid for not trying to trade him.” They tried, bottom line is the bottom line, no one is going to pay him $17.7 mil, unless he signed some deal that was all incentives and threw about 30-35 TDs.

  19. I still say he’s a way better option than Dak, and the Cowboys should sign Dalton RIGHT NOW for $17 Million a year and let Dak I haven’t done anything Prescott WALK

  20. They disrespected Andy by letting him go when the kid hasn’t played a snap in the NFL. No question you take the prospect but Andy has won in this league and is at the point in his career where he should be aware he might have to mentor his replacement.

  21. Chiefs have a tendency of paying decent coin for a backup QB. Chad Henne, Matt Moore, Chase Daniel. I can see Reid wanting to take him for more than what he’d probably get elsewhere to sit behind Mahomes for a year. If Mahomes gets hurt and misses a few game, Andy will likely design a game plan that showcases his talents and gives Dalton a better chance at getting a good deal elsewhere (better than how Cincinnati did him).

  23. He took it like a man and didn’t play the old “they disrespected me” card. Good luck Andy.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.