Bears decline Mitch Trubisky option

May 2, 2020
The Bears are moving toward a split with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Trubisky, the second overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, will not have his fifth-year option picked up, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Trubisky can’t re-establish himself as the Bears’ franchise quarterback of the future, but it does mean that for now, the Bears are positioning themselves to move on from Trubisky after the 2020 season.

If Trubisky can beat out Nick Foles for the starting job this year, play well and lead the Bears back to the playoffs, he can make the Bears regret not picking up the option. In that case, the Bears could still hold on to Trubisky by franchising him or signing him to a long-term deal.

But as of now, it appears that the Bears — who traded up for Trubisky when they could have stayed put or even traded down and drafted Patrick Mahomes or Deshaun Watson — are going to be done with Trubisky at the end of this year.

  1. Dude won’t ever be considered a starter again. Backup at best. Been saying it since early 2018 when he played the patriots and threw atleast 6 passes that should have been picked off but we’re dropped or were picked off.

  2. That’s a shame for Mitchell, but absolutely the right call. I remember draft night when the Bears traded up. I truly thought they were coming for Deshuan Watson, so imagine my surprise when they got Trubisky. Da Bears can’t draft for toffee – we know that! And the WHOLE team regressed last year. Wasn’t just Mitch. We know that too.
    If Trubisky is the man I think he is, the fact the option has been declined will light an almighty fire under him. He can do it. BEAR DOWN!

  3. You only get so many chances on the QB lottery carousel. They missed twice as hard.

    Moving Khalil Mack would’ve been the way to go but obviously a bunch of guys want to have jobs for at least one more year. Trading Mack looks bad for the regime so it will be left to the next FO to do. It will be a complete reboot there.

    They are in purgatory right now. They don’t have the OL and running game to succeed with the very ordinary Foles and the career backup to be Trubisky.

  5. 2017: High school offensive playbook and talent under John Fox
    2018: Success under 1st year coach Matt Nagy and new receivers
    2019: Took a step back with a terrible O line, zero tight end production, and no running game to speak of

    Mitch is not a superstar by any means, but he has talent and I’m not writing him off just yet. Let’s see how this plays out.

