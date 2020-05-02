Chiefs are the NFL’s heaviest favorites to win their division

Getty Images

The Chiefs have won the AFC West four years in a row, and they’re heavily favored to make it five.

Kansas City is a -425 favorite to win the AFC West at Caesars Sportsbook. No other team in the NFL is close to that heavy a favorite to win its division.

That’s no surprise; not only are the Chiefs the reigning champions but there isn’t another team in the division with a roster that can come close to Kansas City’s. A recent PFT Planet poll found that most would take the Chiefs over an all-star team made up of all the best players from the Raiders, Chargers and Broncos.

The Chargers’ odds to win the AFC West are +600, while the Broncos and Raiders are tied at +1000. Those are long odds for a reason. Anything can happen in the NFL, but four months before the start of the season, the Chiefs look like the class of the division.