Cowboys sign Andy Dalton

Andy Dalton is heading back home to Texas.

Dalton, who grew up in Texas and played his college football at TCU, is signing a one-year deal with the Cowboys, PFT has confirmed. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the deal guarantees Dalton $3 million and gives him the opportunity to make up to $7 million.

Dak Prescott is currently a free agent and hasn’t signed the franchise tag, and although he’s expected to be in the fold well before Week One, if Prescott and the Cowboys can’t come to terms, Dalton gives them a plausible starter. Assuming Prescott does sign, Dalton would be his backup.

The Bengals cut Dalton this week after drafting Joe Burrow with the first overall pick. Although there were reports that the Patriots and Jaguars could be interested in signing Dalton and giving him a chance to start, he has instead taken a deal where he’ll be a backup.

Cowboys sign Andy Dalton

  1. Dalton is better than Prescott! Watch out Dak, the Jones’ are playing chess!

  2. Let’s go Andy!! Happy for him and hes got a chance to take the job from a guy on a 1 year franchise tag. Give him a good o line and hes always been above average. Great move.

  6. Cowboys fan AND Prescott fan here. Dak, take the $33 million, come back in 5 years and get more while you still can. A bird in the hand…

  7. I would have signed Dalton to a long term deal and rescinded Dan’s franchise tag. Good pick up nonetheless. Glad to see Dalton be able to go home.

  8. I kept telling people ad nauseam that the Pats are signing Dalton… at all. Can people move on from that narrative now? Stidham is their guy!

  9. Smart move: the roster is loaded, don’t sacrifice all of that to overpay Prescott.

  10. I kept telling people ad nauseam that the Pats are NOT signing Dalton… at all. Can people move on from that narrative now? Stidham is their guy!

  11. Cowboys? That’s a funny way to spell “Patriots.” We’ve been told for weeks that New England was the only landing spot for Dalton. The possibility of him going to Dallas (or anywhere else) was never mentioned.

  12. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the deal guarantees Dalton $3 million and gives him the opportunity to make up to $7 million.
    —————————-
    The $3 million is close to what the Cowboys were going to pay Cooper Rush, It looks
    like this spoils the chances of Cooper staying with the Cowboys.

  13. THANK YOU !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! dak .. … sup… where you at?

  14. Jerruh is playing Poker with Dak and his agent. And I like it. !!!

  18. I called this move earlier today. He’s better than Prescott and is actually living in reality thus won’t demand 35 million a year. Smart move by the boys.

  22. I don’t see this working out in Dallas. What criminal act would Andy Dalton commit to earn his Star from the team?

  23. And Aaron breathes a sigh of relief. The Pakres are desperate for a new QB, even after trading up in the draft to get his eventual replacement, so it’s good for Aron that he now knows Dalton isn’t going to come in and take his job this year.

  25. Called it…. Jerry is all done with Prescott and his silly agent. Should have taken that offer of $34 mil a year Dak it’s gone now

  26. I don’t know if Dalton is a long term answer in Dallas but you can be sure he won’t disappoint. He is certainly as capable of winning as Dak.

  27. So after having to listen to all the Boston press speculating about why the Pats would and should get Dalton because he would be cheap, as always they have no clue what they are talking about. This means you Felger,Mazz, Gasper, Bedard, Jones etal.

  28. Hmm. Methinks Prescott is running out of options.

    DaK:”You can’t win it all WITHOUT me.”

    Jerry:”We haven’t won it all WITH you.”

    Great move by the Cowboys and a great price tag for it.

    Meanwhile, the Covid, hon, is threatening to take all of this great theater from us!

  30. Waiting for the term “disrespect” to come out from some Cowboys player. Prescott himself shouldnt say anything but he will have more then enough buddies to back him up on social media.

    So much for Dalton to the Pats too. They threat didn’t get well with he experts saying Dalton was perfect for Belichek.

  31. Between all his NON-social distancing and parties and mediocre play Dak better watch out… HE’S the one who is liable to be the backup once Dalton gets there with a good line in front of him. Don’t worry, though, Dak… you can always hang out with Cam…in the unemployment office….

  33. Mike McCarthy must be thrilled to have to deal with Dax’s attitude after this trade. Jerry strikes again.

  34. Dak did the Cowboys a major favor, they will save a fortune for an above-average quarterback!

  35. I’m an Eagles fan thinking the Cowboys are actually making some very good moves recently. They had a good draft, signed a few UDFA’s that I like, and now sign Dalton to a manageable deal that will pressure Dak to bring down his asking price. What kind of bizarro world is this??

  36. In nine months somebody in Texas is gonna name their baby Covid Dalton. You just watch.

  37. I’ve been quietly hoping this would happen for awhile. Dalton’s an average quarterback but he’s not that old and not that much worse than Prescott. The Cowboys simply don’t invest in backup quarterbacks so this is as much about 2021 as it is right now. If Prescott doesn’t sign his current deal you can use Dalton for a year or two until you draft Dak’s replacement or find another free agent. All around great move by the Cowboys

  38. Dak pushed it too far. Mediocre QB wants highest salary in NFL. LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL. Karma is a ………..

  40. The NFL doesn’t need Diva Dak… Football is better off without all that self-appointed drama!

  44. Andy Dalton the Red Riffle is average with an ok O-line but very good with a better Oline. Watch his 2014-2016 highlights. Film tells the truth. Andy can win games.
    Good for the Cowboys fans. Go win!

  46. Congrats Andy on going back home you’ll have your chance to show them you are a starter and thanks for all you did in Cincy!

  47. Whoa!!! Suddenly 33 mil per year probly doesn’t sound to bad to Dak and his idiot agent.

  48. Surprised at all the Dak hate. Why do so many people think they know the whole story on the negotiations & that either side is to blame for anything. I do think that Salton is a good pick up. I do also think that Dak has performed well & that Dallas’ defense has not gotten the stops that the team needed.

  50. That didn’t take long — I’m sure he had a talk with Coach McCarthy and liked what he heard.

  51. Although there were reports that the Patriots and Jaguars could be interested in signing Dalton and giving him a chance to start, he has instead taken a deal where he’ll be a backup.

    ———–

    I can taste the saltiness all the way over here. Unfortunately for the agenda drivers, Andy signed with Dallas to be the starter, not back up. The reality and fact is Dak isn’t half the QB that Dalton is. It is exciting too, because Dalton excelled in Jay Grudens WCO, so seeing him in a loaded Offense running McCarthy’s WCO?

    Let’s just say: Getcha popcorn ready!

  52. Jerry would of signed crazy legs Fitz if Miami cut him.
    Dak is the absolute most overrated QB in the NFL.
    And now Dalton should get a chance to be the starter. I think he is better then Dak. Now how will Zeke feel about this now? Is he going to get his diaper in a rash if his buddy does not win the starting job or they pull back that offer from him?!?!?!

  53. Between all his NON-social distancing and parties and mediocre play Dak better watch out…
    ___________

    Yes they should totally cut him because he didn’t socially distance to your satisfaction. That is some sound logic.

  54. The Boys just made a bigger statement to Dak than The Pack made to Rodgers.

    Good for Andy.

    Dak, go away!

  56. Smart move by the Cowboys. I’m surprised. It gives them a fallback position in case the Dak situation goes south without closing the door on him. If Dalton was a bit younger I might have advocated a longer contract.

    In today’s game where QBs are protected even when out of pocket and running, Dak has a little edge overall though Dalton is a better pocket passer. The question is whether or not he’s worth the kind of money demanded. I think not unless the Cowboys are prime contenders for a SB and Dak is the final piece of the puzzle. I think not.
    The Raiders made that mistake and will suffer the cap carnage for years. The late Bill Walsh always said that the best deals are the ones you don’t make. But then HOF Walsh was the best play personell man of his generation trusted his ability to find a replacement. Do the Cowboys think they can find someone better than Dak?

    In any case, best of luck to Dalton.

  57. Wisconsin’s Favorite Son Jeffrey Be Dahmed says:
    And Aaron breathes a sigh of relief. The Pakres are desperate for a new QB, even after trading up in the draft to get his eventual replacement, so it’s good for Aron that he now knows Dalton isn’t going to come in and take his job this year.
    ——-
    Andy Dalton replacing Aaron Rodgers? What brand of crack are you smoking?

  58. If the cowboys pull the franchise tag, I doubt Dak will make more than $15M this year. Its a tough market for QBs.

  59. Great signing for the Cowboys. The only reason Dak would start over Dalton is because they would be paying him 5 times as much. I would sign and trade Dak or something, Dalton is about to beat him out in camp anyway. Dalton has talent, I think he will flourish with that offense and under McCarthy.

  60. Cowboys have surrounded Dak with all the weapons he needs to succeed. If he can’t, Dalton takes over to lead them to a typical Cowboys disappointing season

  61. So if the Cowboys could somehow trade off Dak to some team like the Jacksonville Jaguars
    for what they can get, this will be the best off season for the Cowboys in many many years.

  62. I always thought Dak and his agent were overplaying their hand! Too many out of work QBs lookig for work.

  63. Dak and his agent greedy. Now it will probably come back to bite them both. Jerry knows what he’s doing with Dak.

    Don’t mess with old people. Especially if they own the team you play for.

  64. Warren Moon did okay in Canada before signing with the Houston Oilers. Dak, pack your bags, bid adieu to the Jones boys, and ply your wares in the CFL for a year or so before getting paid by a team who needs a leader and a QB. Who knows, maybe Dalton is the answer for the Dallas offense, given an ascendant Michael Gallup, the laid-back Amari Cooper, and now Lamb.

