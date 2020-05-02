Cowboys sign Andy Dalton

Getty Images

Andy Dalton is heading back home to Texas.

Dalton, who grew up in Texas and played his college football at TCU, is signing a one-year deal with the Cowboys, PFT has confirmed. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the deal guarantees Dalton $3 million and gives him the opportunity to make up to $7 million.

Dak Prescott is currently a free agent and hasn’t signed the franchise tag, and although he’s expected to be in the fold well before Week One, if Prescott and the Cowboys can’t come to terms, Dalton gives them a plausible starter. Assuming Prescott does sign, Dalton would be his backup.

The Bengals cut Dalton this week after drafting Joe Burrow with the first overall pick. Although there were reports that the Patriots and Jaguars could be interested in signing Dalton and giving him a chance to start, he has instead taken a deal where he’ll be a backup.