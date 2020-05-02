Report: Lions are expected to decline Jarrad Davis option

Getty Images

The Lions’ 2017 first-round draft pick may be gone after 2020.

Detroit is not expected to pick up the fifth-year option on Davis’s contract, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Although “not expected” is not quite definitive, it seems safe to say that the Lions have already made up their minds. The deadline to make the move official is Monday, and the Lions aren’t going to suddenly change their minds in the next two days about a player who’s been on the roster for three years.

Davis has started every game he’s been healthy enough to play, but last year he missed the first two games with an ankle injury and then missed the last three games with knee and ankle injuries. He also may have been a better fit for the defense the Lions were running when they drafted him in 2017 than for the defense favored by head coach Matt Patricia, who was hired in 2018.

With the option not picked up, Davis becomes an unrestricted free agent in March of 2020.