Report: Taco Charlton agrees to terms with Chiefs

Defensive end Taco Charlton lasted a little over two years in Dallas. He lasted less than a year in Miami.

Now, it’s onto Kansas City.

The Chiefs have agreed to a one-year deal with Charlton, Terez Paylor of yahoo.com reports.

Charlton cleared waivers earlier in the day.

He now gets what could be a final chance to show he’s not a first-round bust in joining the defending Super Bowl champions.

In 27 games with Dallas after it made him a first-round choice, Charlton made four sacks. He got in then-defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli’s doghouse and became a healthy scratch.

The same happened in Miami as his attitude was not as the team had hoped. He made five sacks last season but was a healthy scratch three of the final four games.