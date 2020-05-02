The Patriots are the betting favorites to land Andy Dalton

May 2, 2020
Reporters covering the Patriots generally don’t believe the team will sign free-agent quarterback Andy Dalton. Gamblers currently do.

FanDuel has made the Patriots a -105 favorite to land Dalton, meaning that a $105 bet wins $100.

The Jaguars are at +150, the Steelers are at +450, the Raiders are at +1900, and Washington is at +2000.

The Steelers make plenty of sense. They know Dalton well, well enough to know he’s a better option than the guys they currently have behind Ben Roethlisberger. And to the extent that Roethlisberger is beginning to break down as he closes in on 40, the Steelers need a better alternative than Mason Rudolph or Duck Hodges if they hope to remain relevant in the event of another Ben injury.

The Jaguars seem to be a better bet than the Patriots, given the presence of former Bengals offensive coordinator Jay Gruden. Also, the Jaguars were believed to be thinking about drafting Tua Tagovailoa if he slipped past the Dolphins and the Chargers, which suggests that they may have concerns about the ability of Gardner Minshew II to become a franchise quarterback.

Regardless, Patriots coach Bill Belichick seems to be intent on showing that the Patriot Way works, and the Patriots Way is premised on going with the next man up, not in making a desperation move like signing Dalton or any other veteran. Which probably means they’ll sign him tomorrow.

10 responses to “The Patriots are the betting favorites to land Andy Dalton

  2. Belichek needs a guy who is a talented guy with the tools and mental ability, but the ability of a sponge, to soak all the knowledge and process in, as well as being still a bit green when it comes to the NFL as a starter.

    Dalton is too set in his ways and been doing things differently for too long in the NFL,for him and Belichek to get on the same page and execute the way BB needs.

  4. LOL!!

    Andy Dalton is not going to take 4-5 mil per year, back up money, and to distract from 1st team reps for the chosen future QB, Jarrett Stidham. Not happening.

    Why does the arrogant media think they know more than BB? Why? The arrogance.

    Here are the facts for the morons out there who clearly have done zero homework with regards to Stidham. Just because Mel Kiper and his wind tunnel tested hair do wants to nonsensically promote every over-hyped QB prospect every year, doesn’t mean BB does that or listens to people like Mel Kiper.

    NE has their future QB and he needs reps. Period. Hoyer can push him in practice, BB can observe, etc, but this is it. Edelman has always been the emergency 3rd QB anyway, not that they’d ever get to it.

    Facts:

    1. Stidham has been working daily w/BB since being drafted last spring. How do I know this? I know this because I know BB was working with JimmyG daily, since being drafted in 2014 planning in case Brady’s ego couldn’t be contained, or he retired in the next 2 years with Giselle whining in his ear.

    2. Stidham destroyed both Brady and JimmyG’s first preseason records. Apples to apples, that’s telling based on the pattern. Does this mean he will be better than Brady? Of course not. It just means there is clearly something there.

    3. Stidham was the reason BB felt comfortable enough to lowball Brady at the end of preseason before the season started.

    4. Stidham was taking first team reps last December both to rest a 42 year old’s arm and to see what he had.

    5. Veteran teammates have been very impressed with him during those reps. This means he progressed. If he looked like crap vs the 1s, we would have heard about it.

    6. Stidham costs 575K. Signing another QB you’ll likely never use, is completely stupid and it would have already happened anyway, especially considering Dalton is not better than Hoyer in NE’s system.

    7. Stidham was a star high school QB in Texas, a top flight recruit, big game player like Brady in college and is mature, smart, has a very good arm, etc, which means he’s coachable, not to mention he would have been the 2nd best QB prospect in the draft this year behind Joe Burrow. Yep. Better prospect than Tua and all of his medicals at barely 6 feet. Double yep.

    Why do people keep pushing stupidity out over the internet?

  5. He’s the kind of guy Bill is looking for. No one else wants him. Willing to break the rules to stay in the league. But deep down I feel Dalton would not be able to do the things Belichick needs him to morally.

  6. Who would have thought a year ago that this would be the situation? Losing Brady and checking out Dalton & Ru Paul Newton.

    I know who didn’t: Smug Pats fans.

    It is glorious to watch them plummet so swiftly after years of cheating & scandals.

  7. I thought last week it was Newton? Are all these QBs going go pay their own salary because NE has a million dollars in cap space and do they have their rookies signed?

  8. They’ll go with Stidham, if he is the next coming of Jimmy G then great. If not, there is 2021 when they will have a much higher pick position and 90 mill below the cap if they can’t find one in the draft. I’ll be surprised if they sign Dalton and totally shocked if they go with the kerchief-wearing fashionista.

  9. and last week they were supposedly signing not my job newton. you’ll know what bill’s doing after he does it.

