The Patriots are the betting favorites to land Andy Dalton

Getty Images

Reporters covering the Patriots generally don’t believe the team will sign free-agent quarterback Andy Dalton. Gamblers currently do.

FanDuel has made the Patriots a -105 favorite to land Dalton, meaning that a $105 bet wins $100.

The Jaguars are at +150, the Steelers are at +450, the Raiders are at +1900, and Washington is at +2000.

The Steelers make plenty of sense. They know Dalton well, well enough to know he’s a better option than the guys they currently have behind Ben Roethlisberger. And to the extent that Roethlisberger is beginning to break down as he closes in on 40, the Steelers need a better alternative than Mason Rudolph or Duck Hodges if they hope to remain relevant in the event of another Ben injury.

The Jaguars seem to be a better bet than the Patriots, given the presence of former Bengals offensive coordinator Jay Gruden. Also, the Jaguars were believed to be thinking about drafting Tua Tagovailoa if he slipped past the Dolphins and the Chargers, which suggests that they may have concerns about the ability of Gardner Minshew II to become a franchise quarterback.

Regardless, Patriots coach Bill Belichick seems to be intent on showing that the Patriot Way works, and the Patriots Way is premised on going with the next man up, not in making a desperation move like signing Dalton or any other veteran. Which probably means they’ll sign him tomorrow.