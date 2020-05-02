Vikings will “never say never” about an Everson Griffen reunion

Getty Images

Before the draft, Vikings G.M. Rick Spielman kept the door open for a potential reunion with veteran defensive end Everson Griffen. After a draft that brought South Carolina pass rusher D.J. Wonnum to Minnesota via round four, the door may be closer to being closed.

During a recent appearance on #PFTPM, Spielman was asked about the possibility of Griffen, who remains unsigned, returning to the team.

“It is hard to say right now where everything is at and where we are at, [but] until things become more normalized I will never say never on a player,” Spielman said. “I know it will be very hard on a salary cap standpoint. I don’t want to get into the business side of it, but right now I know where our roster is.”

Spielman then added this caveat: “But your roster is never set.”

Spielman pointed out that, for example, players continue to be released by other team. Of course, that’s irrelevant to Griffen, who was and still is free and clear after voiding the final three years of his contract with the Vikings.

“I know our [pro personnel] department [and assistant G.M.] George Paton are working through guys and how we can continue to build this roster, and so in general terms we are trying to conduct business as normal as we can and try to bring guys in here that can potentially help us,” Spielman said.

The abnormal nature of 2020, with no offseason program expected to happen and a season that will entail more limited opportunities to get up to speed than normal, could eventually point to a Griffen return, since he knows the defense inside and out. Still, the salary cap becomes a major consideration, and Griffen would likely have to take a lot less than he’s been looking for on the open market if he wants to give it another go in Minnesota.

The Seahawks reportedly have been considering Griffen as an alternative to Jadeveon Clowney. And it seems like the Seahawks have a specific budget for the position, and that they’re simply waiting for one of the two guys to take whatever the Seahawks are willing to pay.

If that ends up being Clowney, then maybe Griffen eventually decide to take what he can get on a one-year deal in the place where he has spent his entire 10-year career.