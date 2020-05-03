Buccaneers re-sign Josh Wells

Getty Images

Tackle Josh Wells is set to remain with the Buccaneers.

Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports that Wells is signing a one-year deal with the team. Wells is set to make $910,000 under the terms of the deal.

Wells started once in place of left tackle Donovan Smith and once in place of right tackle Demar Dotson last season. He played in 13 games overall. Wells made nine starts in his final two seasons with the Jaguars before moving on to Tampa in 2019.

Dotson has not re-signed with the team and first-round pick Tristan Wirfs is likely to take over at that spot. The Bucs have also signed Joe Haeg as a backup option at tackle for the 2020 season.