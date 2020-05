Getty Images

The Chiefs have added an extra camp arm, for whenever there might be a camp.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Chiefs are signing former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson.

They’re well-set at the position with Patrick Mahomes, backup Chad Henne, and former XFLer Jordan Ta'amu.

The fact it’s a week out from the draft and Patterson’s just finding a home is telling, as he regressed his senior season.