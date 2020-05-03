Former NFL tight end Ryan Wetnight dies of cancer at age 49

Getty Images

Ryan Wetnight, a tight end who played seven years for the Bears and one for the Packers, has died at 49 after a battle with cancer.

Wetnight was diagnosed with gastric cancer in 2018. He was declared cancer free in January of 2019 but learned he had an inoperable tumor in September. He is survived by his wife and two teenage sons.

“Ryan fought his heart out to the very end and left his children with many valuable lessons!” Stacey Wetnight wrote on Facebook. “His legacy will live on in them and all the other young men he touched through coaching! . . . We are so beyond blessed by the love, support and prayers we have received over the last 2½ years. God bless you all! Rest In Peace my love. We love you and miss you already and will see you again one day!”

After playing his college football at Stanford, Wetnight signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 1993. He played his final season with the Packers in 2000. He caught 175 passes for 1,542 yards and nine touchdowns in his career.