Hunter Henry looking forward to seeing how mobile QB opens up offense

Getty Images

Hunter Henry said that it still hasn’t full hit him that quarterback Philip Rivers won’t be back with the Chargers this season, but some part of the change at quarterback has resonated with the tight end.

Tyrod Taylor is currently atop the depth chart and the team drafted Justin Herbert with the sixth overall pick last week to give themselves a potential long-term answer at the position. Both quarterbacks bring more mobility to the offense than Rivers provided and Henry said he’s looking forward to seeing how that changes the unit.

“I’m not going to downplay Philip at all,” Henry said, via Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times. “He was unreal and a Hall of Fame quarterback. But, obviously, it opens our offense up a little bit more. You see all these quarterbacks, their escapability in the pocket. . . . [There are] so many different things that you can do with a mobile quarterback that can open your offense. [I’m] looking forward to seeing that aspect of our offense grow.”

Henry has signed his franchise tag, so he’ll be set to work with both of the quarterbacks whenever the Chargers get back together to put their new offense together.