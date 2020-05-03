Jameis Winston donates $30,000 to eight Tampa-area restaurants

Getty Images

Jameis Winston signed with the Saints last week, but he hasn’t forgotten his first NFL home.

The quarterback continues to shower Tampa Bay with love.

Winston donated $30,000 to eight Tampa Bay-area restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic, WFTS reports. The donation will provide meals for 1,000 families in need over the next month.

Winston distributed meals to the first families Saturday at two restaurants in the area.

“That’s what community does,” Winston told WFTS. “No matter who you cheer for, no matter what team you play for, it’s about serving your community and giving back.”

Winston and his Dream Forever Foundation have made several contributions in Tampa Bay during the pandemic.