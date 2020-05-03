Jarrett Stidham’s college coach confident he’s up to the task in New England

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 3, 2020, 12:52 PM EDT
As we get deeper into the offseason and the Patriots continue to stand pat at quarterback, it looks increasingly likely that Jarrett Stidham will be tasked with succeeding Tom Brady. Stidham’s college coach thinks he’s ready.

Auburn coach Gus Malzahn says Stidham knows what it takes to lead a team in big games and can do it at the next level.

“It definitely helped him to learn under the best and see what that looks like, but he’s the kind of young man, too, this is what he’s been waiting on. I’ll tell you, the moment won’t be too big for him. He’ll be up to the challenge, that’s what I expect,” Malzahn told ESPN.com. “Even when he got here, before he played his first game, you could just kind of tell he was a mature young man. Like a gym rat, always at the complex trying to learn, study film. When he got drafted by the Patriots [in 2019], I thought it was a perfect spot for him system-wise — spreading the field. He’s so good with protections, changing protections, and scheme-wise everything that goes with it, and just the flexibility the scheme gives him. I think that really applies to his strength.”

The 133rd overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, Stidham played only very sparingly as a rookie, totaling two completions on four attempts for 14 yards, with one interception and one sack. He’s poised to have a very big impact, one way or the other, in New England this year.

10 responses to “Jarrett Stidham’s college coach confident he’s up to the task in New England

  1. Can’t wait to see where he is at and his 1st season development with BB and McDaniels. Big test for McDaniels here, too, since he really only had Bradford as a passing qb.

    I do know this, just be default, his completion rate won’t be lower than 54% and it won’t ever drop into the 30s for a month late into the season either.

    And, there will be no binkies. It will be Brady from 2001-2004 in terms of game management and then hitting the big play ops when they present themselves. He’ll be under center, using the run game and actually moving his feet in the pocket.

    Will be very refreshing.

  3. Belichick’s opinion means a lot more than Stidham’s college coach.
    In the same interview, Malzhan talked up two UFAs from Auburn signed by the Pats like they had a first round grade. That makes Malzhan a good guy but hardly an objective observer.

    Belichick wouldn’t be starting him if he didn’t have confidence in him.

  4. I dont understand why it is so hard for people to believe that NE wants to go with Stidham. They see him in practice everyday, so I think they would know better than us. Not every great QB was taken in the first round. Not saying he is going to be great, but let the team handle its business. They will certainly finish better than Tampa.

  5. He’s more confident than most NFL experts. Pats have the worst QB situation in the league.

  6. This season will be a bogus one if there is a season at all. While everyone wrings their hands over Brady and Gronkowski, fact is Patriots are waiting for 2021. Brady will be 44, Gronkowski will be 2 years removed from real football and the Pats will be on their way to rebuilding with Stidham and 91 million under the cap. Sorry NFL fans

  8. I expect Stidham to be a successful QB within the first 2 years.
    Of course, be prepared for the yahoos who will jump to their keyboards as an opportunity to dismiss Brady’s accomplishments as a mere cog in the Belichick ‘system’.

    Similarly, if Stidham doesn’t play at a pro-bowl level, then Belichick was nothing without Brady.

    They are so incredibly predictable.

  9. Classic case of BB thinking he can plug any QB into his system. He lucked into the 6th round pick Brady turning out to be one of the greatest ever. Lightning will not strike twice.

  10. So the Pats are ‘stuck’ with a late round QB after the starter leaves.

    BB vs TB. Who needed each more? So if Stidham works out, BB puts a triple exclamation point on his legacy. If he does not? He’s already considered the best and what QB out there is going to make them better?

    If they don’t find one, then the BB vs TB argument can go on forever. Those two will still be the best at what they do, regardless. BB has nothing to lose, rep wise, and everything to gain. Same with Brady.

