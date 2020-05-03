Report: Cardinals not picking up Haason Reddick’s fifth-year option

Getty Images

The Cardinals will not exercise the fifth-year option on linebacker Haason Reddick‘s rookie contract, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

With a Monday deadline approaching to pick up fifth-year options on the rookie contracts of the 2017 first-rounders, 31 of the 32 decisions are known. Only the Colts’ decision on safety Malik Hooker, the 15th overall choice, is unknown.

The Cardinals’ (expected) decision on Reddick makes it likely he will hit free agency in 2021.

The team made him the 13th overall selection in 2017, and the Cardinals have tried him at both inside linebacker and edge rusher with limited success. Arizona has played both a 3-4 and a 4-3 in Reddick’s time there.

He started only five games last season before being replaced by Joe Walker in Week Seven. Reddick played only 130 snaps the final six games.

The Cardinals drafted Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons eighth overall in last month’s draft after signing inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and outside linebacker Devon Kennard in free agency. So the writing has been on the wall regarding Reddick’s future.

In three seasons, Reddick has played all 48 games with 20 starts. He has 192 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles and 11 pass breakups.