Sean McDermott on Josh Allen: How the QB goes is how the team goes

Getty Images

The Bills had a long playoff drought before hiring head coach Sean McDermott and McDermott has put it to an end by leading the team to the postseason in two of his three years in Buffalo.

McDermott hasn’t led the team to a playoff victory yet, although they were on track to beating the Texans in January before a shaky fourth quarter let Houston back in a game that the Bills eventually lost in overtime. Quarterback Josh Allen was among those who didn’t rise to the occasion and McDermott suggested that will have to change for the team to make further strides.

“Most times, how the quarterback goes is how the team goes. Josh is very aware of that in his responsibilities,” McDermott told Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports Radio.

McDermott said he thinks Allen made “significant strides” last season and wants to see him continue to “round out his game on the field” this year, although McDermott did say earlier this week that passing game development was the thing the team would miss the most without their regular offseason program in place.