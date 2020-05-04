49ers took Brandon Aiyuk with 25th pick, say they would have liked him at 13

Getty Images

The 49ers headed into the first round of the draft with the 13th and 31st picks. After multiple trades, they ended up with the 14th and 25th picks. And they say the player they got at No. 25 was one they were strongly considering taking at pick No. 13, which they got from the Colts but traded to the Buccaneers.

That player was Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, and 49ers General Manager John Lynch told Peter King that he and head coach Kyle Shanahan would have been quite satisfied taking Aiyuk 13th.

“I think it was two days before the draft, I said to Kyle, you know what? I know people might raise some eyebrows, but I really don’t care. At 13, if we get stuck and we can’t trade out, I’d be perfectly happy taking Aiyuk,” Lynch said. “And he said, I’m so glad you said that ‘cause I feel the same way! I think we knew at that point that he had really become a guy that we had become intrigued with. I think the combination of strength and speed and separation ability and then the advantage, I think in a year like this, you have to trust relationships more than ever before. [Arizona State coach] Herm Edwards, he’s the godparent to my youngest daughter. I’m his son’s godparent. He coached me for a long time. One of my closest friends in the world. I called Herm and I said, ‘Herm, give me the skinny on this kid.’ One of the things he talked about is just how competitive and how important it was for Brandon to be great. That spoke to me and spoke to us.”

After trading from 13 to 14, the 49ers took South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, reasoning that Aiyuk would still be there later. Then they started working the phones, and ended up trading up from No. 31 to No. 25 to get Aiyuk 25th. The first round played out exactly as the 49ers were hoping.