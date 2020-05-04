Adam Gase hopes to “lessen the load” on Le’Veon Bell

Getty Images

Running back Le'Veon Bell‘s first season with the Jets wasn’t as productive as many hoped it would be when the Jets signed Bell as a free agent in March 2019.

Bell ran for a career-low 3.2 yards per carry and only found the end zone four times as the Jets went 7-9 under head coach Adam Gase. During an interview with Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Gase said he hopes to get better results from Bell in Year Two by working other players into the mix more often than last season.

“I do think we have some guys that can help maybe lessen the load on [Bell] to where it’s not all on him,” Gase said. “Hopefully, we can get some of the younger backs to where we can make a good one-two punch to where we can really excel instead of feeling like it’s just all on him all the time.”

Bilal Powell was last year’s No. 2, but he is unsigned. Kenneth Dixon, Josh Adams and fourth-round pick La’Mical Perine are on hand.

Bell would also be helped by seeing fewer defenders in the box when he gets the ball. Gase hopes that having healthy tight ends Chris Herndon and Ryan Griffin back in the lineup alongside new wideouts Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims can create a passing game that provides more room for Bell to show that he’s still capable of big numbers out of the backfield.