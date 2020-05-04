Andy Dalton says Dallas is “best opportunity for this year” to set up his future

Getty Images

Andy Dalton started for most of the past nine seasons in Cincinnati, taking the first snap in 133 of a possible 144 games after the Bengals drafted him out of TCU.

Now, Dalton will serve as Dak Prescott‘s backup.

In an appearance on The Adam Schefter Podcast, Dalton said signing with the Cowboys was “the best opportunity for this year, and it hopefully sets me up for my future. This was a big-picture plan.”

He had five other opportunities.

“Once I got released, I had to figure out what’s going to be best for me, what’s going to be best for my future for the next 10 years for me,” Dalton told Schefter. “So just weighing all the options — I had several options out there — and I had to figure out what was the best situation for me to go into that was going to set me for this next half of my career. After weighing everything, I felt like going to Dallas was going to be the right fit for me this year. I’m excited. I think it’s going to be a great opportunity.”

Dalton, 32, will hit free agency again in 2021, giving him a chance to find a starting job. For now, he’ll live full time in Dallas, where he makes his offseason home, and learn from new Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy.

“This is just the next step for me,” Dalton said. “I wanted to join a high-class organization and team that’s ready to win and be with Mike McCarthy. His history with quarterbacks gives me a chance to come to a new place, a chance to learn, to help Dak out any way I can, and just be an asset for this team. Obviously, I bring a lot of experience and can bring a lot to the table. I’m here to help this team win and help in any way I can.”

Dalton said he had no previous relationship with McCarthy or Prescott.