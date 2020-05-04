Andy Reid: We didn’t come near to what we could be last year

Getty Images

The Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV in February, which makes it hard to argue that their season could have gone much better but that’s not how head coach Andy Reid is viewing things.

Reid spoke to reporters on a conference call last week and discussed the start of the team’s offseason program. That program is being conducted remotely, but Reid said that’s not an excuse for the team not to challenge themselves to be even better than they were during the 2019 season.

Reid believes the team can meet that challenge because he doesn’t think they came close to reaching their potential last time out.

“You have to focus in on trying to be better and trying to challenge yourself to be even greater than what you were that previous year. It’s a mindset and it starts now. Even though we’re doing this thing virtually, it starts now. There’s no time to waste,” Reid said, via the team’s website. “We’re not going to just go, ‘OK, we have everybody coming back and we’ll just run the same plays.’ No, we’re going to keep growing. I don’t think we came near to what we could be last year.”

Reid noted that the defense was in its first year under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and sees that as an area where the team can continue to grow as they try to improve on a year that ended in the best way possible.