Browns want to extend Myles Garrett’s contract

Getty Images

The Browns remain firmly behind Myles Garrett, viewing the defensive end as one of their long-term building blocks despite his six-game suspension last season.

The Browns exercised the fifth-year option on Garrett’s rookie deal, but they hope to sign him to a long-term deal.

New General Manager Andrew Berry was in Cleveland when Garrett was drafted No. 1 overall in 2017 and “views him as one of the best edge rushers in the NFL,” Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

“We do see Myles as a long-term member and pillar in our organization,’’ Berry told Baltimore’s 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore last week, via Cabot. “Great player, great person. Obviously, he did make a mistake last year that he’s learned from. But our confidence in and faith in Myles has not wavered and we’re looking to seeing what he does this year and certainly for years to come.’’

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell reinstated Garrett this offseason after indefinitely suspending the pass rusher for hitting Mason Rudolph in the head with the quarterback’s own helmet during a game last season.

Garrett, 24, has 30.5 sacks in 37 career games. He made the Pro Bowl in 2018 and likely would have done the same in 2019 if not for losing his cool in Week 11.

The Browns also exercised the fifth-year option on tight end David Njoku‘s rookie deal. But Cabot reports the Browns will “probably see how 2020 unfolds” before starting any extension talks for him.