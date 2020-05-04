Buccaneers sign four more college free agents

Getty Images

Earlier Monday, the Buccaneers signed nine undrafted free agents. They announced four more this afternoon.

Oklahoma cornerback Parnell Motley, West Georgia receiver John Hurst, Rice guard Nick Leverett and Jacksonville State receiver Josh Pearson are joining the Bucs.

Motley played 45 games in his OU career. He made 176 tackles, 7.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and 33 pass breakups in his four years.

He played in the East-West Shrine Game but was not invited to the Combine.

OU, though, did get in its pro day March 11 before the NFL stopped pre-draft visits. He ran a 4.50 in the 40.

Pearson made 126 catches for 2,066 yards and 30 touchdowns the past two years combined.