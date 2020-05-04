Bucs sign nine undrafted rookies

Getty Images

The Buccaneers announced a group of nine undrafted rookie signings on Monday.

Linebacker Michael Divinity is part of the group and he looked more likely to be drafted after LSU wrapped up its 2018 season. Divinity had 5.5 sacks while starting 11 games that year, but he was limited to six games by injury and suspension in 2019. That leaves him trying to join former LSU teammate Devin White as a long shot this year.

The Bucs also signed former San Diego quarterback Reid Sinnett. He joins Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin as options behind Tom Brady on the depth chart.

Wagner linebacker Cam Gill, Ohio safety Javon Hagan, Montana State wide receiver Travis Jonsen, Boise State guard John Molchon, East Tennessee State linebacker Nasir Player, Washington defensive tackle Benning Potoa’e and Texas center Zach Schackelford are the other new additions in Tampa.