Carson Wentz: Concussion symptoms were “scary stuff”

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was knocked out of Philadelphia’s playoff loss with a concussion, and four months later he’s talking about it for the first time.

Wentz took a hit to the head from Jadeveon Clowney and knew something was wrong, so he alerted the team’s medical staff, which ruled him out for the rest of the game. He said he felt symptoms that made him concerned for his safety.

“It’s scary stuff,” he said. “It kind of changes a lot of things in your brain, and you only get one of these brains and you’ve got to protect it. It was tough to see the finish of that game. That was the end of our season. It was frustrating not to be out there.”

Wentz said his own symptoms, however, were secondary to his frustration not to be there for his teammates.

“Obviously, I’ve had some time now to reflect on that and it’s frustrating,” he said. “A head injury is something that’s just out of your control and it’s just the really frustrating part. I know the league is doing everything they can to take the head injuries out of it, but we as players know what we’re signing up for and we know there’s risks involved. For me I was just frustrated A) to have to deal with a concussion, because that’s never fun – I don’t wish that on anybody – but B) to not be able to finish that game with my teammates and not give us the best chance to win and to do everything I could.”

Wentz described himself as hungry to get back to work, hopefully to get back to the playoffs and this time be healthy enough to start and finish a game.