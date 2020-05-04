Carson Wentz excited to work with Jalen Hurts

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz met the media for a conference call on Monday and that provided him with his first chance to publicly share his thoughts on the team’s decision to draft quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round this year.

Wentz said he understood that adding a quarterback was a possibility because of how the roster was laid out before the draft and that he wasn’t concerned about the spot they chose to pick one because of the investment that the team’s made in him. He said if he “was to start questioning [General Manager] Howie [Roseman] now, I’d be questioning myself” as well.

“I’m excited to add him to the team,” Wentz said of Hurts. “I know how important the quarterback position is and the dynamic is for me and other guys in that room.”

Wentz was also asked about the prospect of sharing the field with Hurts at times and will do “whatever’s going to help us win” before adding that he’s waiting to see how those wrinkles will play out because the team is still working through the playbook.