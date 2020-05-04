Carson Wentz: I’m motivated no matter who else is in the room

Getty Images

Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman called Carson Wentz before selecting Jalen Hurts with the 53rd overall choice. Roseman has described the conversation as “not comfortable” because of the needs the team had at other positions.

Wentz doesn’t seem bothered by the addition of Hurts.

“I trust their decision,” Wentz said in a conference call with team beat writers Monday, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “I trust Howie and the rest of the staff to make the best decision for the team.”

The Eagles starting quarterback is secure in his standing with the team, and the four-year, $128 million extension they gave him a year ago is all he needs to know about the team’s belief in him.

“I think the team showed their investment in me last year, and I have nothing but confidence and faith in them and they have nothing but confidence and faith in me, so I think it’s all about just strengthening that position and this group that we have,” Wentz said. “If I were to start questioning Howie and the management now, I’d really be questioning myself because when I signed the deal I did it was my way of showing I trust and believe in what we’re doing in Philly and they trust and believe in me.”

Wentz insists he has no extra motivation by Hurts’ presence. After all, he had a Super Bowl MVP behind him in 2018.

Instead, Wentz wants to win a postseason game for the first time.

He made his first playoff start in January but left with a concussion as the Seahawks ousted the Eagles.

“For me, it doesn’t matter who is in the room with me,” Wentz said. “I’m the most motivated person in that room. I strongly believe that just because that’s how I’m wired.”