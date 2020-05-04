Colts will let Adam Vinatieri’s rehab play out before making final decision

Getty Images

Undrafted rookie kicker Rodrigo Blankenship signed with the Colts last week and the move gives the team a pair of kickers on their 90-man roster.

Blankenship won the Lou Groza Award as the best kicker in college last year and the team also has Chase McLaughlin back from last year, but neither player’s presence closes the door on a return for free agent Adam Vinatieri. That was the word from head coach Frank Reich on Monday when he was asked about the veteran on a conference call.

“No update,” Reich said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “Just letting the rehab process finish its course before any final decision has been made, and then get together with Adam once he gets to that point.”

Vinatieri said recently that he wants to continue playing, but his rehab has been complicated by closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic and that may make it less likely that he’s back for a 25th season.