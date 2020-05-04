Cowboys waive Cooper Rush

Getty Images

The Cowboys found a more experienced backup quarterback over the weekend, so they had to make room for him.

The team announced that Cooper Rush had been waived to make room for the addition of former Bengals starter Andy Dalton.

While people talked about his potential, the former undrafted rookie from Central Michigan completed one pass over three seasons (as a rookie in 2017), and Dalton’s a fairly obvious upgrade.

The Cowboys used a seventh-round pick on quarterback Ben DiNucci, and also have Clayton Thorson on the depth chart behind Dak Prescott and Dalton.