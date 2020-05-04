Dalvin Cook “checks all the boxes” for the Vikings

Posted by Mike Florio on May 4, 2020, 1:14 AM EDT
Dalvin Cook has missed 19 of 48 games due to injury. His 1,135 rushing yards in 2019 represent a career high, but that’s a far cry from Adrian Peterson‘s 2,000 yard season from only seven years earlier.

The Vikings nevertheless are committed to rewarding Cook, a second-round pick in 2017 who has become exactly what the Vikings expected him to be.

“We believe in paying our own players,” G.M. Rick Spielman said recently on the #PFTPM podcast. “Those are the guys that we develop, we know them the best, we know where they are from a work ethic standpoint, we know what type of players they are, but we also know how much they mean to our community and how involved they are. And Dalvin checks all those boxes. He is a very good football player, but he is even a better human being. So we take the whole picture in and how philosophy and history has been, develop them, and hopefully we are drafting well enough we have to give long-term extensions to guys that have come in and helped us win ball games and fit everything we are looking for and build our culture.”

Cook was believed to be a risk when he was drafted, due to off-field concerns that were vague and never fully developed and, as the Vikings learned both before and after picking him, completely and totally unfounded.

“He has been off the charts,” Spielman said of Cook. “And those are things that you do a lot of background work on. We have always done that. I remember the call I made to him that Friday morning before we drafted him and moved up to go get him and how impressive he was, and just me and him talking one-on-one before the draft started that day, and you know just talking through some of the sources that I know that have been around him, we felt very confident in taking him. Not just because he was a great player, but because what he stood for as a human being, and all of those things and all of the resources and all of the research that we have done on him came true, and he is one of the leaders in the community he is always out front, he is always contributing in different ways. He just did another thing with COVID-19, and how he has sacrificed some of his money and so that just tells what kind of character and person that we did enough research on that we were very confident. That is what he was going to turn out to be and that is what he was and has been.”

Finding the right amount and structure for Cook will be a different issue. But the Vikings clearly want to reward him, and they’ve seen enough in three years — even with the injuries — to know that he’s worth the investment. Given the way the offense operates when Cook is firing on all cylinders, he definitely is.

8 responses to “Dalvin Cook “checks all the boxes” for the Vikings

  2. Despite the injuries, Dalvin has special skills. That said, I think the Vikes should move on with Mattison and whoever else they can find. Long-term RB contracts are just not worth it.

  3. It all depends on the price. But paying Todd Gurley money would a huge mistake given Cook’s injury history.

  4. Dalvin Cook has been a very good and productive back when healthy and I see him getting better each and every season.
    He just needs to work on the little things in his game, like proper blocking techniques within the passing game and such.

    Hopefully he can continue with what is shaping up to be a stellar career, and help keep the onus off his QB’s obvious struggles with various teammates.

  5. Cook deserves a nice extension with the Vikings, but something more sensible than Gurley or Zeke’s deals, which have or will inevitably be cut short.

    Something like $10MM/year with another $2MM in incentives on a five year deal. $100K weekly active roster bonus, workout bonus.

  6. With all the countless references Spieldim makes to the research and resources they spent on Cook you’d have to wonder if he’s getting pushback on a contract extension for him. With all the glaring mistakes slick Rick has made he shouldn’t be in charge of a porta – potty cleaning my crew much less a failing nfl franchise.

  7. Wafflestomp says:

  8. fansince68 says:
    May 4, 2020 at 11:51 pm
    _________

    Well, at least I’m not torturing 4 year olds, like yours.

