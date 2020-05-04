Dolphins share early plans for hosting fans at Hard Rock Stadium

Getty Images

Hard Rock Stadium hosted the last NFL game and the Dolphins have started to think about how it will look if they are hosting games with fans again this year.

Dolphins CEO/president Tom Garfinkel appeared on Good Morning America Monday and shared some of the team’s early plans for how they would safely welcome fans to games amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Garfinkel shared mockups of entrances outfitted with markers spaced to provide proper distancing between people waiting to enter and said the team would stagger gate openings and exit procedures as well. He also said the team was considering plans to welcome far fewer fans than the building could hold.

“We would have times to come in for security at different gates so people would be separated out in terms of when they enter the stadium,” Garfinkel said, via ESPN.com. “We would exit the stadium much like a church environment where each row exits so people aren’t filing out all at the same time in a herd.”

Garfinkel also said the team has worked with the Global Biorisk Advisory Council in order to create “compliances with critical guidelines for the highest standard of cleanliness” and that he hopes others will do the same to create a unified standard in the event games are played in front of fans this year.