Frank Reich: Philip Rivers will really benefit from our OL and running game

Getty Images

When the Colts signed quarterback Philip Rivers in March, one of the talking points was that Rivers’ history with head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni would make for a smooth transition to Indianapolis.

Those feelings haven’t changed after the early stages of the team’s remote offseason program. Reich said on a Monday conference call, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com, that it is “almost like [Rivers has] been with us the whole time” as they work on integrating Rivers into the offense.

Reich repeated his belief that Rivers hasn’t fallen off physically and said that he believes Rivers is going to thrive because of the pieces in place around him on the Colts Offense.

“He’s really gonna benefit from playing behind our line, handing the ball off and not having to throw it 35 times a game,” Reich said.

The Colts moved to improve their run game in the second round of the draft by selecting running back Jonathan Taylor to go with Marlon Mack. They also took wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. earlier in the round in hopes of having better options on hand whenever they do call on Rivers to throw a pass.