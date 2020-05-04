Giants defer next season ticket payments to July 1

Getty Images

The Giants sent a letter to season ticket holders Monday deferring their next payments to July 1, Art Stapleton of northjersey.com reports.

Team co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch said they were pushing back the due date given the “current landscape” and economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This marks the second time the Giants have delayed payments for season ticket holders.

The Giants automatically will update the payment plan enrollment, deferring all three choices (six-month, four-month and pay-in-full) until July 1.

The NFL will announce its 2020 schedule Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.