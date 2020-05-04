Isaiah Simmons donating 60,000 meals in Arizona

Getty Images

Isaiah Simmons has not even arrived in Arizona yet. He hasn’t put on a Cardinals uniform.

But the linebacker already is making a contribution in his new community.

The team’s first-round draft choice teamed with Bose and the Cardinals to donate 60,000 meals to the Harvest Compassion Center in the greater Phoenix area.

“I feel like this is a great opportunity to help out in Arizona, which is the new community that I’ll be a part of,” Simmons said in a statement. “It was a big emphasis for me to come in and make an impact not only on the field but also off the field in the community. So being able to partner with Bose and donate these meals to people that are in need during this stressful time is something that is really important to me.”

Harvest Compassion Center is a food and clothing bank serving the needy in the greater Phoenix area. They also offer hygiene, baby and home items for those living below the poverty line.

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need in all those areas.