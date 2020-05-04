Jaguars offering some flexibility for ticketing

Getty Images

The Jaguars suddenly have two more home games than they were planning on this year.

Likewise, their fans have more options today.

The Jaguars announced a “Back to Football Flex Plan,” which offers fans several benefits, including season ticket payments for existing customers being pushed back to June 5, and no payments required for season ticket purchases until June 20.

They’re also offering two-year plans which offer the option to defer a portion of this year’s cost to next year, and offering full refunds on existing packages prior to the start of the season. Existing members who are facing a COVID-19-related hardship can also take a year off without losing their seats or status in the future.

“Our ticket sales and service team members, along with others in the organization, have spent the last few weeks checking in with all of our season ticket members,” Jaguars president Mark Lamping said in a statement. “The most common emotion we’ve sensed is one of cautious optimism. Everyone is eager to get back to football and their own game day traditions, but we understand that the unknown has made it difficult for many of our season ticket members to commit. We hope these new options give our fans both flexibility and peace of mind that the Jaguars family is here for them now and always.”

These kinds of policies will likely become widespread soon, as teams know they can’t guarantee anything at the moment, but know they want to keep their customer base engaged.