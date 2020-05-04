Mike Pouncey thinks virtual meetings could become standard

Getty Images

As teams around the NFL try to get used to their new way of working because of the coronavirus pandemic, the phrase “new normal” keeps getting tossed around.

But Chargers center Mike Pouncey — who doubles as the team’s NFLPA representatitve — the virtual meetings have given him some ideas about life after COVID-19.

Pouncey told Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America that the virtual meetings could become something that lasts through the time when players are forced to socially distance.

“Maybe we start a new thing. Maybe the first two weeks of this program should be virtual, to protect guys,” Pouncey said. “I’m the union rep for the Chargers. I have really enjoyed the process, made the most of it. Learned a lot of the playbook, probably more than I normally would, because in the building you’d be working out and getting to know the guys.”

Of course, this year, teams will have to do their OTA business this way, as everyone prepares for some degree of training camp in a condensed and likely delayed form.

But Pouncey’s point could be a salient one.Veteran tackle Bryan Bulaga, 31, said he could see a potential benefit from such a plan.

“With the situation going on outside, it’s a very difficult time in the country,” he said. “But for the players, this work has been a positive. Not being in the building has its disadvantages, but I do know I’m also saving my legs a little bit for the season too.”

That may a case of searching for a positive in a bad situation, but union reps considering ways to reduce the burdens on players after signing a CBA which adds games (and also some limits on practice conditions during camp) is worth remembering.