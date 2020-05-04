NFL announces all 2020 games will be in U.S.

Getty Images

The NFL will not play internationally in 2020.

The league made it official today that because of the coronavirus pandemic, the entire season will be played in the United States. The league had planned four games in London and one in Mexico City.

“After considerable analysis, we believe the decision to play all our games domestically this season is the right one for our players, our clubs, and all our fans in the U.S., Mexico and U.K.,” said NFL Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Growth Officer Christopher Halpin. “We greatly appreciate the support of our governmental and stadium partners in Mexico and the United Kingdom, who all agree with this decision, and we look forward to returning for games in both countries in the 2021 season. We also thank our incredible fans in those territories for their passionate support of the NFL. We will continue to serve them through our outstanding media partners and by being active supporters of both grassroots football and COVID-19 relief efforts in Mexico and the UK.”

The NFL had planned one game in Mexico City at Azteca Stadium, two games in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and two games in London at Wembley Stadium. The Cardinals, Falcons, Jaguars, and Dolphins had all agreed to give up home games to play internationally.