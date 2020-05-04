NFL announces all 2020 games will be in U.S.

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 4, 2020, 12:07 PM EDT
The NFL will not play internationally in 2020.

The league made it official today that because of the coronavirus pandemic, the entire season will be played in the United States. The league had planned four games in London and one in Mexico City.

“After considerable analysis, we believe the decision to play all our games domestically this season is the right one for our players, our clubs, and all our fans in the U.S., Mexico and U.K.,” said NFL Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Growth Officer Christopher Halpin. “We greatly appreciate the support of our governmental and stadium partners in Mexico and the United Kingdom, who all agree with this decision, and we look forward to returning for games in both countries in the 2021 season. We also thank our incredible fans in those territories for their passionate support of the NFL. We will continue to serve them through our outstanding media partners and by being active supporters of both grassroots football and COVID-19 relief efforts in Mexico and the UK.”

The NFL had planned one game in Mexico City at Azteca Stadium, two games in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and two games in London at Wembley Stadium. The Cardinals, Falcons, Jaguars, and Dolphins had all agreed to give up home games to play internationally.

15 responses to “NFL announces all 2020 games will be in U.S.

  2. It’s like the only people don’t realize the NFL won’t be playing games anywhere this year is the NFL.

  4. Hooray! The Rams will have 8 home games and 8 road games this year, like every other team, instead of 7 home games and 9 road games as they’ve done in three of the past four seasons. (It was supposed to be four out of four, as you’ll recall, with a 2018 “home” game in Mexico City that was switched to LA at the last moment due to field conditions.)

    Imagine what it would be like if your team had to play 7 home games and 9 road games per season — with that additional road game requiring 11,000 travel miles round-trip (LA-London). Year after year after year. Just imagine.

  7. Slowly the non nfl accounts are leaving. Still got a few i see (frazier28/7) who keep thinking sports are done forever. Rain check, they arent. NFL will have a full season. They may have some games with few fans, but the games will be played. It’s May, the season doesnt even start until August. Look at how much has changed in just a month. Now, imagine what changes by July 4th…

  8. International locations still don’t have US-quality playing fields. I’m happy to see us playing at home.

  10. It’s almost like it’s the national football league or something again.

  13. If you want a European Football League, form the EFL and leave the NFL right here between the Atlantic and Pacific. Forever and ever, Amen.

  14. And to think, all it took was a global pandemic to put an end to this charade!

  15. I have to meet any NFL fan who likes games being played outside of the U.S.
    It’s all about money and the NFL and Commissioner Goodell couldn’t care less about the fans who have supported the NFL for decades.
    Seat licensing was a disgrace and so is playing games outside the U.S.

