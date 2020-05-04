NFL to release schedule Thursday night

Getty Images

The NFL has taken a business-as-usual approach to its offseason. That continues this week with the release of the 2020 schedule.

The league announced Monday night that it will unveil the schedule Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

This year, the interesting part of the schedule will come in seeing how schedule-makers account for the possibility that the COVID-19 pandemic could affect the season.

The expectation is the league will design the schedule so it easily can be shortened, with backloaded divisional games and interconference games early on the docket.

The NFL currently is planning to start the week after Labor Day, as usual, with 16 games for each team over 17 weeks with a Super Bowl conclusion on the first Sunday in February.